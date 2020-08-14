The iXS 208 2.0 Adventure Helmet Is New

Check Out This New Lid from iXS

iXS has a new 208 2.0 enduro helmet, and it looks like it will be a pretty good lid to own. iXS is known for making quality rider equipment, and the 208 2.0 appears to be a good helmet. Motorcycle.com recently shared some information about it. However, before we can make a true determination we will have to test this lid. In the meantime, let’s take a closer look at what this helmet really offers.

A big part of the design that iXS thinks will set this helmet apart from the competition is the protruding chin protection, which makes it easier to breathe. Another thing is the ventilation system on this helmet. It’s designed to move a lot of air from several intake vents and exhaust ports.

There’s also an integrated sun shield, a Pinlock visor, and an aerodynamically designed peak and top of the helmet provides additional protection from the sun and debris. There are three colors (black, white, and black-white-red), and the helmet is offered in sizes XS to 2XL. The price is very reasonable at $139. You can check it out by clicking here.