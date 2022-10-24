The Gobble Grind: Turkey Helmet Covers for Thanksgiving

In exactly one month, families around the country will slap down a big ol’ turkey in the spirit of thankfulness – and Moto Loot has come out with a unit to celebrate.

I don’t know about you guys, but one of my favorite things about a family holiday is the ride to it; with my own family’s residence being a little under an hour away, I can zip myself up in my leathers and head out on the country roads for a scenic scoot before bearing down on the glorious spread that is my mother’s cooking (the other favorite thing about family holidays).

Imagine, then, the look on their faces when I roll up in this.

Moto Loot’s turkey motorcycle helmet cover. Media sourced from Moto Loot.

Meet the newest addition to Moto Loot’s wardrobe: The Turkey Helmet Cover.

She’s fuzzy, she’s totally going to get some finger-pointing…who knows, maybe you’ll be that much more visible on the road with this thing, too.

According to Chris, the designer of these covers, the Turkey was the result of over 18 months of requests from fellow riders, with the end result now fitting a wider array of helmets, thanks to the minor adjustments made on behalf of the Moto Loot crew.

“Worried they won’t fit your helmet? Don’t be,” assures Chris.

“In the past we’ve had some (vvveerrryyy few) complaints that the helmet cover was a bit too tight and wouldn’t quite fit on their helmet. We listened and have made minor design changes to ensure the covers better fit a wider range of helmets. These changes include ever so slightly increasing the overall size of the covers and adding a stretchy material to the potentially tight areas. “

Bottom line, we’re not expecting the world from this cover in terms of aerodynamic efficiency – but what the Turkey don’t got for the dyno, she more than makes up for in the styles department.

Just don’t call her a chicken.

Got a helmet cover of your own (or a mad sense of moto-fashion)? Be sure to send us your ensemble – we love hearing from you.

