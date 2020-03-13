The Ducati 2021 V4 Multistrada Was Spotted Testing

Looks Finished

If you’re anxiously awaiting the new V4 Multistrada from Ducati, then I have good news! Sorry, it’s not quite ready yet, but the bike was spotted out testing, according to MoreBikes. The motorcycle honestly looks more or less finished. The bike that was spotted was wearing a camo wrap to hide the specifics, but it’s clear that it’s likely the V4, which is upcoming.

MoreBikes managed to nab some exclusive images. The publications said the bike will have Ducati’s ARAS (Advanced Rider Assistance System) radar. This system monitors the distance of the vehicle in front of you and alerts you if you’re approaching too quickly or if a vehicle is approaching too quickly from the rear. The radar sensors are positioned at the front by the headlights and at the rear just over the brake light on the tester spotted.

Additionally, the motorcycle has some updates, including a double-sided swingarm, new Marchesini wheels, new front mudguard, new Ohlins rear shock, new mirror stalks, new LED lights, and a new adjustable windscreen. It’s important to note that these changes are likely for the Grand Tour version of the bike. MoreBikes believes this is the version that was spotted.