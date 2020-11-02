The Complete Book of Moto Guzzi 100th Anniversary Edition

How Much do You Really Love Moto Guzzi?

If you have Moto Guzzi posters adorning the walls of your office/garage, this is probably the book you’ve been looking for. Moto Guzzi has collected every model ever sold and packaged them into a printed publication to grace your coffee table this holiday season.

The book covers all production models from the inception of the company all the way up to today; including even their current lineup with bikes such as the new V85TT. The timing couldn’t be any more perfect. If you’re the wife of a Moto Guzzi-obsessed enthusiast you can call it a day as this book should remedy all of your holiday gift-giving needs.

This is a 272-page, full-color hardcover book, so despite the $60.00 USD tag there is good value to be found, especially for those with an unquenchable thirst for all things Guzzi inspired.

If you would like to check out an excerpt from the book to check it out before committing to buying, you can find that here. The book should be available at many retailers, including Amazon.