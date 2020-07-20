The BMW F 900 XR and S 1000 XR Head to New Markets

BMW’s Bikes Seek to Woo New Riders

BMW is expanding the locations that its F 900 XR and S 1000 XR are being sold in. According to GaadiWaadi, BMW launched the S 1000 XR in India recently. Also, According to MotoPinas, the BMW F 900 XR made its ASEAN debut. These two bikes are pretty interesting, and it’s cool to see BMW taking them to these Asian markets.

The S 1000 XR will be perfect for those riders who like the ergonomics and capabilities of the GS line but want something more like the BMW S 1000 RR without going so all-in on hardcore sport riding. The S 1000 XR is the perfect balance between the two and should be a hit with the Indian market. Those riders will pay a bit of a premium on price, but that shouldn’t come as too big of a surprise.

The F 900 XR is basically a step down from the S 1000 XR. If that bike is simply too much for you, then the F 900 XR is the way to go. This bike again offers a great blend of comfortable sport touring ergonomics with top-level performance. The F 900 XR is going to be a step-down from the S 1000 XR, but it will likely still be a welcomed addition to the options for riders in Southeast Asia nations.