The Bajaj RS400 Will Enter Several Markets in August

A Sportbike for the Masses

The Indian motorcycle company Bajaj will launch the RS400 sportbike in Indonesia this August and then other markets after that. According to Indian Autos Blog, details for the bike at this time are scarce, but the publication does report that the bike will be slightly more relaxed than some other sportbikes to attract as many riders as possible.

This bike has been somewhat of a long time coming. Bajaj first showcased the RS400 in 2014. At that time it would have been the company’s largest displacement model, according to RideApart. That is, at least in India. Now that the bike will officially enter production, it’s interesting to see that it will not be sold in India. That could change in the future, but it will start in Indonesia and then move to other markets.

Indy Auto Blog reports the bike will likely get LED headlamps and taillights, fully digital instrument cluster, split seats, and a 373cc engine that will likely be the same as the Dominar 400, which is based on the KTM 390 engine. The tuning of the engine will be different.

Overall, there’s plenty to like here. I don’t expect this one to come to North America, but it’s good to see Bajaj moving forward with projects and that should mean good things coming from it and the companies it partners with, like KTM.