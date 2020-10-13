The Aprilia RS660 Debuts in California

The Wait Is Over

The Aprilia RS660 has seemed to have quite a long wait, but now that wait is over. The company debuted the bike in California. Aussie rider and Pikes Peak champion and record holder Rennie Scaysbrook rode the RS660 (painted a bright Acid Gold livery) on the track at Laguna Seca for the debut.

Most of the bike’s specifications were already known, but I’ll go over them quickly one more time. The motorcycle has a 659cc parallel-twin engine that makes 100 hp and 49 lb-ft of torque. That engine is mated to a six-speed quick-shifting transmission. Additionally, the motorcycle receives traction control, wheelie control, engine braking, and cruise control.

Pricing information is something that I’m not seeing yet. In Europe, the motorcycle is priced at €11,050, which equates to about $13,000. It’s a pricey machine, but then it’s probably one of the best middleweight sportbikes money can buy. On the Aprilia website, it says bookings are available as soon as yesterday (Oct. 12), so I would imagine if you were going to book one, you would be able to figure out the official price in the U.S.

I reached out to Aprilia’s PR team, but have yet to hear back. I’ll keep an eye out for the official dollar amount if another publication finds it.