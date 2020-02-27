The 2020 Rev’It! Rides Adventure Rally Is Coming Up

It’ll Happen in Mendocino, California

If you’re looking for some cool ride opportunities and some beginner off-road training, then the Rev’It! Rides Adventure Rally is a good place to go. The rally will take place from Friday, May 15 through Sunday, May 17. You can camp right at the rally, and canvas tents are supplied as well as some real creature comforts. It’s more of a glamping situation.

The event’s best sleeping accommodations are already sold out, but there are others that are still very nice available. Also, most of the food during the rally will be provided. You can also not stay the night and just participate during the day. Rev’It! is not doing motorcycle rentals, so you’ll need to figure out that for yourself.

Activities at the event include Dirt Riding 101, Surf & Turf Tour, Tourist Ride, Dedicated Dual-Sport tour, and a self-guided route through Jackson State Forest. Back at camp, there are on-site yoga and outrigger canoeing activities to take part in. For more information about this killer-sounding event, I suggest you check out the rally’s website. If you’re like me, you’re always looking for a good riding even to attend. Though this one is just on the West Coast and can get pricey, it would likely be a lot of fun.