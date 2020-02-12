The 2020 FTR Rally Brings Scrambler Styling to Indian’s Lineup

Now Available in North America

The 2020 Indian FTR Rally was first seen at EICMA in 2019. Now Indian has it ready for North America. The motorcycle takes the FTR 1200 line to a new place. That place is one for scrambler motorcycles. Much of the FTR Rally is the same as the FTR 1200. However, the Rally gets some unique updates, including Titanium Smoke paint, aluminum wire wheels with stainless-steel spokes, brown leather seat, a new windscreen, and Pirelli Scorpion Rally STR tires.

“We’re excited to offer North American riders a new take on the FTR 1200 that combines the unmistakable look and stance of the FTR with the more classic, rugged elements that have made scramblers so beloved by city riders,” said Reid Wilson, Vice President of Indian Motorcycle. “The FTR 1200 is as much about style and self-expression as it is about street-oriented performance, and the FTR Rally delivers that combination in a totally unique way.”

The engine is the same. It’s a 1,203cc V-twin that puts out 123 hp and 87 lb-ft of torque. Indian says the engine has a flat torque curve. There’s also Brembo brakes, more upright ergonomics with ProTaper bars that are 2-inches higher than the FTR 1200, cruise control, USB charge port, and LED lights.

Indian also make a point to call out the 40-plus accessories that you can add to the FTR Rally. While it’s nice to have those options, adding a ton of accessories, will make this bike rather pricey. The FTR Rally starts at $13,499, which is right between the FTR 1200 and the FTR 1200 S. Indian is getting the Rally to dealers now.