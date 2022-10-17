Suzuki UK Launches Free ‘Accident Aftercare’ Program

In a neat move over the weekend, Suzuki UK launched a program called ‘Suzuki Accident Aftercare’ – and it’s a proverbial love letter to the long-term Suzuki customer and all the potential shenanigans a bike can get up to in its lifetime (it’s a lot – just putting that out there).

According to Suzuki’s press release, the program “provides riders with a single point of contact and will handle everything from liaising with insurance providers and recovery of the motorbike, right through to the repair at an authorized Suzuki dealership using only Suzuki Genuine Parts.”

Did we mention the entire thing is free?

Suzuki’s new “Accident Aftercare’ Program, dedicated to UK riders in need of help past the point of the new sale. Media sourced from Suzuki’s press release.

You heard right; for the first time in the history of our good motorcycle industry, aftercare is becoming a thing for one of the Big Four. You have to own a Suzuki bike and reside in the UK, of course – but the rider can benefit regardless of insurance.

By ringing a call center christened ‘Suzuki First’ (0330-880-5411-24 if you’re curious), reparation of the bike – even recovery of a stolen machine – will be ‘handled on the owner’s behalf.’

Now that’s quality customer care – and Jacob Lewis (Suzuki GB’s customer retention manager) is just as excited as the rest of us.

Suzuki’s new “Accident Aftercare’ Program, dedicated to UK riders in need of help past the point of the new sale. Media sourced from Suzuki’s press release.

“We pride ourselves on our level of aftersales care at Suzuki, and I think our customers will agree we put a great deal of effort into things like our Suzuki Service Promise and our Vintage Parts Programme,” states Lewis.

“Now, we’re really pleased to be able to further demonstrate our commitment to Suzuki owners with the Suzuki Accident Aftercare programme.”

Suzuki’s new “Accident Aftercare’ Program, dedicated to UK riders in need of help past the point of the new sale. Media sourced from Suzuki’s press release.

“We aim to make the process as easy as it can be, by handling everything on the owner’s behalf. Not only that, by managing the process we can ensure that their Suzuki is repaired to the highest possible standard, using Suzuki Genuine Parts and by fully trained and experienced Suzuki technicians.”

“…and best of all it is completely free – there is no charge to the owner.”

“All they need to do is call Suzuki First, and we’ll take it from there.”

Suzuki’s new “Accident Aftercare’ Program, dedicated to UK riders in need of help past the point of the new sale. Media sourced from Suzuki’s press release.

Fingers crossed that this Aftercare program is on its way across the Atlantic at some point; until then, stay posted via our webpage, stay subscribes to the best of the latest which will be funneled to your respective inboxes twice a week, and as ever – stay safe on the twisties.