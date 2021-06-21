Stuntman Alex Harvill Passes During Warmup For World Record Jump

It’s a sad day when the motorcycle community loses a gem like Alex Harvill.

The stuntman passed last week on Thursday, following an attempt at a world-record ramp jump of 351 feet.

According to a report from CNN, Harvill was trying to beat the current record set by Australia’s Robbie Maddison in 2008.

He was no stranger to bikes or records, having grown up competing in motocross and supercross racing in addition to distance jumps and stunt work.

Harvill has also set a record in 2013 for the longest dirt-to-dirt motorcycle ramp jump at just over 297 feet.

“It’s a little scary from time to time, but you’ve gotta trust that he knows what he’s doing,” said Harvill’s wife, in response to queries surrounding the fact that Harvil had yet to test out the ramp for the record jump.

“I’ve been around it so long, it’s kind of just normal in a way, even though that sounds weird because it’s totally abnormal.”

While completing his warmups at the Grant County International Airport during the Moses Lake Airshow, Harvill ran his motorcycle into the top of a receiving dirt berm, having just fallen short of his predicted trajectory.

Harvill was later to pass from his sustained injuries in hospital.

Harvill’s family has released a statement, saying, “While this was obviously a very tragic event that unfolded, Alex was doing what he loved to do, and we thank everyone for their outpouring of support.”

Harvill leaves a wife and two sons, a loving family for which a GoFundMe profile has been erected on Harvill’s website.

More than $50,000 has been raised as of Harvill’s autopsy the following Friday afternoon, and it is amazing to see the motorcycle community show the close-knit support I have come to recognize and love.

Condolences to family Harvill; may they find peace during these times.