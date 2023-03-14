Activate Your Premium Membership Today >
Graham K. Miles·
Deals
··2 min read

Deal of the Week: Street Riding Gloves Under $50

Get your paws on a new pair of riding mitts for next to nothing

Motorcycle gear doesn’t have to be expensive to be good—and saving money on some of your kit’s smaller items can make your favorite hobby a lot more affordable without compromising your safety. This week, RevZilla is offering crazy deals on some high-quality hand coverings; every pair of gloves you’ll see below can be had for under 50 bucks.

Need more? See every pair of gloves over 50% off at RevZilla here, or scroll down the list to find the pairs we’d buy for ourselves.

Select Men’s Gloves Under $50

Roland Sands Bronzo Gloves

Roland Sands Bronzo Gloves

Regular Price: $95.00, Sale Price: $35.00 (63% Off)

A flexible fit with pre-curved fingers, tough cowhide, and a tricot lining to help keep your fingers warm on chilly days—what’s not to love here? These gloves offer unmistakable Roland Sands style at a budget friendly price (something you don’t often get with their premium-looking gear). They’re touchscreen-compatible and have padded knuckles, too!

Check it out at RevZilla

Joe Rocket GPX 2.0 Gloves

Joe Rocket GPX 2.0 Gloves

Regular Price: $79.99, Sale Price: $39.99 (50% Off)

A street version of Joe Rocket’s infamous track performance gloves, these are made from comfortable-but-tough goatskin and feature perforated backs to keep your hands from sweating, even when you’re white-knuckling it down the freeway (note: webBikeWorld does not endorse irresponsible riding; these gloves will not turn you into a Moto GP champion overnight).

Check it out at RevZilla

Sedici Marco Mesh Gloves

Sedici Marco Mesh Gloves

Regular Price: $49.99, Sale Price: $24.97 (50% Off)

These affordable gloves include full leather palms for slide protection with a SuperFabric palm slider for reinforcement and sizeable mesh panels to keep the air flowing. There’s a lot of value here, even at the regular price—and with a sale price of less than $25(!!!) this is practically a steal.

Check it out at RevZilla

Select Women’s Gloves Under $50

Sedici Mona Women’s Gloves

Sedici Mona Women's Gloves

Regular Price: $49.99, Sale Price: $24.97 (50% Off)

Essentially the women’s version of the gloves above, these offer the same great features at the same unbeatable price. With a pre-curved shape made from unlined leather, you won’t get much insulation here—but your hands will feel streamlined as all hell, and you’ll have a decent amount of abrasion protection to fall back (or forward) on.

See also
Check it out at RevZilla

Speed & Strength Onyx Women’s Gloves

Speed & Strength Women's Gloves

Regular Price: $59.95, Sale Price: $29.95 (50% Off)

Goatskin leather protects your hands all around with these economical women’s gloves that are just as tough as they look. Knuckle guards and touchscreen-compatible fingers round out the package, with a little embroidery for extra flair.

Check it out at RevZilla

Roland Sands Bonnie Women’s Gloves (XL)

Roland Sands Bonnie Women's Gloves

Regular Price: $75.00, Sale Price: $25.00 (67% Off)

Perforated cowhide leather in a pre-curved construction with a tricot lining for comfort and flex knuckles to boot make these a fantastic bargain at only $25. If you’ve got hands big enough to fit in the remaining pairs, we suggest you use ’em to smash the button below.

Check it out at RevZilla