Stafford International Classic Motorcycle Show Postponed Until October

Playing it Safe

In the UK, the International Stafford Classic Motorcycle Show is an important show, but it is being postponed due to COVID-19. The new date for the show is in October. It will be from October 10 and October 11, 2020.

The bike show will join the sister event, the Carole Nash Classic Motorcycle Mechanics Show, on those dates to make one giant show. According to Morebikes, the Stafford Classic Motorcycle Show will join its sister event at the Stafford County Showground. All tickets that have already been sold for the event will be honored at the new dates. If you can’t attend, then you should contact [email protected]

While it’s too bad to see the show being pushed out to a new date, it only makes sense. The COVID-19 pandemic is still a major concern and it’s important to be cautious, especially when it comes to large gatherings like a motorcycle show. There’s always the chance that the show could get pushed back again if COVID-19 presents risks come October. It will be interesting to see what happens. This isn’t the first show to be impacted by the pandemic, and it likely won’t be the last.