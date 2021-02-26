Spy Shots Reveal New Kawasaki H2 SX Sport Tourer Featuring Radar System!

Radar For The Future

What’s arguably cooler (or just as cool, I guess) than a supercharged race bike? A supercharged sport touring bike, of course, geared more towards comfort and long-distance riding! Kawasaki’s supercharged H2 lineup has seen a size increase since the first H2 was released back in 2015. We now have a naked street-fighter version of the bike, as well as the “SX” sport-touring model. Spyshots sent from a reader named Stefan Baldauf reveal a Kawasaki H2 SX test bike out in the wild, and there are some particular details worth taking note of.

First of all, the biggest glaring feature that we can deduct from these spy shots is the fact that this new H2 SX has seen a front-end facelift to fit a new radar detection system. This is a really amazing feature to package into a bike geared for long-distance touring. Beyond some ergonomic changes, the previous H2 SX perhaps didn’t have enough touring features to cement it as a true motorcycle built for long-trip riding, but the introduction of this new radar system should bring some more flavor to the build and will hopefully fish new potential buyers. The headlight has been shifted to house the new radar system, and as a result, the new H2 SX has a different look than last year.

Beyond the radar system, we can see from the spy photos that the side fairings have been slightly altered around the air intakes on the sides of the motorcycle. The seat has also been changed and the rear of the motorcycle has shifted around much like the front to incorporate the rear sensors. The dash display is also a fully digital TFT display.

At the moment, we lack further details for the upcoming supercharged sport-touring Kawi, but at least these spy shots highlight some big changes for the motorcycle with the radar detection system displayed.