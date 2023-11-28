Sedici Corsa One-Piece Race Suit Hands-On Review

Sedici Corsa One-Piece Race Suit Review Summary Review Summary The Sedici Corsa suit is an affordable, entry-level suit that is surprisingly comfortable. Featuring race-grade cowhide construction and aramid reinforcement, it’s a great option for riders who are looking for an affordable option for the race track. Comfort Build Quality Value Ventilation Pros 1.2mm-1.3mm Race grade cowhide construction Fully removable antimicrobial moisture-wicking mesh liner Double layer of cowhide covering full seat, hips, thighs and knees Aramid reinforcement at the forearms and elbows to resist abrasion and friction Cons Thick and not as supple as higher spec suits’ leather No pocket for a back protector Having to add additional protection 3.6 Sedici Corsa One-Piece Race Suit Image Gallery Buy Now RevZilla

The Sedici Corsa race suit offers good protection and features at a competitive price. While it doesn’t come with a back protector, its $599 MSRP leaves room in the budget for additional safety gear.

It does not have a pocket for a back protector, instead relying on a removable speed hump.

The suit features reinforced 4-way stretch inserts at the inner arms and crotch, elasticated leather stretch panels at key fatigue points, and ergonomic 3D constructed knees with leather accordion stretch to aid in mobility.

More perforations would be beneficial if they were the full width of the front but this is a good three-season type of suit. The front zipper frequently had to be pulled down to get additional airflow.

The Sedici Corsa one-piece motorcycle race suit is a quality design made with a thick cowhide. It has an aggressive race fit meaning it’s intended to fit you in a race tuck and is different from the more relaxed fit of the Sedici Chicane. The Sedici Corsa suit is well-crafted and allows a good amount of mobility and ventilation though summertime will still get warm and the ability to remove the inner liner is a huge plus.

Sizing and Fit

With the tight fit, it’s advisable to use the chart from RevZilla or try it on in person if at all possible. Race suits are normally form-fitting and this is to be expected as you don’t want material bunching up in the event you leave the bike at speed. That bunching up could cause things to catch or rip rather than have you slide down the track.

I found the chart from RevZilla to be a great help and accurate as far as fit once I received the suit. Make sure to have a flexible tape measure and someone to help you with the measurements as I found a noticeable difference between doing the measurements on my own versus having a helper.

Its body-contouring full accordion leather stretch in multiple places ensures flexibility, wrapping from one lat to the other. The big downside besides thick leather that somewhat limits mobility is the lack of a back protector pocket. That’s fine if you need a back protector for multiple suits or jackets but if this is your only race type of gear, it’s a glaring issue that lowers the value somewhat.

It features a fully removable antimicrobial moisture-wicking mesh liner with 3D air mesh panels that are easily removable for washing. After a few hot summer rides, I was able to remove, wash, and then air dry with little difficulty. The zippers are easy to use and the velcro patches that keep it in place at various points in the suit including the wrists and legs ensure that putting it back in is a simple process and has stayed securely in place after months of riding in it.

Ventilation

Ventilation is key and in this suit it is acceptable. In calling it that, I factor in the cost of the suit and that I don’t usually go to local tracks in the hottest summer months where the temperatures easily soar over 100 degrees Fahrenheit! Summers are tough though, especially on the canyon rides as it gets hot in my area of Southern California.

Strategically placed perforations on the front and back of the suit help with airflow but it is not the best. The perforations on the legs were visible but I didn’t feel they did much unless I happened to stand up on the pegs to stretch my legs.

In general, whether I was on my Ducati Monster or borrowing a friend’s sportbike, they never seemed to be in a position to get air. More perforations would help if they were the full width of the front but this is a good three-season type of suit and except for June and July I could tolerate it.

I had experience wearing the suit in temperatures over 90 degrees and I was soaked after about 30 min in those conditions. I usually wear another layer to help with cooling but wanted to see how it would be. I would suggest on the hotter days to wear a base layer like this Axial shirt and Axial pants from Revzilla.

Image Credit: RevZilla

Back on the freeway at the end of the ride, I got a decent breeze that helped cool me slightly if sitting straight as long as the bike I was on had little or no wind protection. On multiple occasions, once I got to the freeway, I would pull the zipper down to help cool off.

Protection

The Sedici Corsa provides a decent level of safety with CE level 2 armor at critical points like the elbow, shoulder, and knee. Additionally, it boasts TPU elbow protectors with replaceable polyurethane sliders, double-layered cowhide for added abrasion protection, and aramid reinforcements at the forearms and elbows.

I don’t see a need for the elbow sliders as dragging knee isn’t generally something I would worry about. I imagine they are just something extra that could catch as you’re sliding down the racetrack which could cause you to tumble rather than slide. I’d prefer to not have them.

Notably, there is no pocket for a back protector so you would definitely be buying a separate one if track riding or if your spirited canyon rides put you at risk.

The zipper shown is not for a back protector but the padded speed hump.