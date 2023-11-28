Sedici Corsa One-Piece Race Suit Hands-On Review

Review Summary
- The Sedici Corsa race suit offers good protection and features at a competitive price. While it doesn’t come with a back protector, its $599 MSRP leaves room in the budget for additional safety gear.
- The Sedici Corsa provides a decent level of safety with CE level 2 armor at critical points like the elbow, shoulder, and knee. Additionally, it boasts TPU elbow protectors with replaceable polyurethane sliders, double-layered cowhide for added abrasion protection, and aramid reinforcements at the forearms and elbows.
- It does not have a pocket for a back protector, instead relying on a removable speed hump.
- The suit features reinforced 4-way stretch inserts at the inner arms and crotch, elasticated leather stretch panels at key fatigue points, and ergonomic 3D constructed knees with leather accordion stretch to aid in mobility.
- More perforations would be beneficial if they were the full width of the front but this is a good three-season type of suit. The front zipper frequently had to be pulled down to get additional airflow.
The Sedici Corsa one-piece motorcycle race suit is a quality design made with a thick cowhide. It has an aggressive race fit meaning it’s intended to fit you in a race tuck and is different from the more relaxed fit of the Sedici Chicane. The Sedici Corsa suit is well-crafted and allows a good amount of mobility and ventilation though summertime will still get warm and the ability to remove the inner liner is a huge plus.
Sizing and Fit
With the tight fit, it’s advisable to use the chart from RevZilla or try it on in person if at all possible. Race suits are normally form-fitting and this is to be expected as you don’t want material bunching up in the event you leave the bike at speed. That bunching up could cause things to catch or rip rather than have you slide down the track.
I found the chart from RevZilla to be a great help and accurate as far as fit once I received the suit. Make sure to have a flexible tape measure and someone to help you with the measurements as I found a noticeable difference between doing the measurements on my own versus having a helper.
Its body-contouring full accordion leather stretch in multiple places ensures flexibility, wrapping from one lat to the other. The big downside besides thick leather that somewhat limits mobility is the lack of a back protector pocket. That’s fine if you need a back protector for multiple suits or jackets but if this is your only race type of gear, it’s a glaring issue that lowers the value somewhat.
It features a fully removable antimicrobial moisture-wicking mesh liner with 3D air mesh panels that are easily removable for washing. After a few hot summer rides, I was able to remove, wash, and then air dry with little difficulty. The zippers are easy to use and the velcro patches that keep it in place at various points in the suit including the wrists and legs ensure that putting it back in is a simple process and has stayed securely in place after months of riding in it.
Ventilation
Ventilation is key and in this suit it is acceptable. In calling it that, I factor in the cost of the suit and that I don’t usually go to local tracks in the hottest summer months where the temperatures easily soar over 100 degrees Fahrenheit! Summers are tough though, especially on the canyon rides as it gets hot in my area of Southern California.
Strategically placed perforations on the front and back of the suit help with airflow but it is not the best. The perforations on the legs were visible but I didn’t feel they did much unless I happened to stand up on the pegs to stretch my legs.
In general, whether I was on my Ducati Monster or borrowing a friend’s sportbike, they never seemed to be in a position to get air. More perforations would help if they were the full width of the front but this is a good three-season type of suit and except for June and July I could tolerate it.
I had experience wearing the suit in temperatures over 90 degrees and I was soaked after about 30 min in those conditions. I usually wear another layer to help with cooling but wanted to see how it would be. I would suggest on the hotter days to wear a base layer like this Axial shirt and Axial pants from Revzilla.
Back on the freeway at the end of the ride, I got a decent breeze that helped cool me slightly if sitting straight as long as the bike I was on had little or no wind protection. On multiple occasions, once I got to the freeway, I would pull the zipper down to help cool off.
Protection
I don’t see a need for the elbow sliders as dragging knee isn’t generally something I would worry about. I imagine they are just something extra that could catch as you’re sliding down the racetrack which could cause you to tumble rather than slide. I’d prefer to not have them.
Notably, there is no pocket for a back protector so you would definitely be buying a separate one if track riding or if your spirited canyon rides put you at risk.
I personally have back pads at the very least in all my street jackets so this is a glaring omission and I’m surprised that in a track-specific suit, they would not include a pocket for the rider to add their own. I understand the need to keep costs low but this might eliminate the suit as an option for many riders. Instead, back protection comes in the form of a padded speed hump which can be removed via an internal zipper.
The suit has double and triple safety stitching throughout which gave me the impression that the stitching could hold up in a crash or slide. I unfortunately have tested multiple suits and frequently the issue isn’t the durability of the leather but the stitching holding the suit together.
There are several reflective pieces adorning the suit for visibility though I question the need as it’s meant to be a race suit. Reflective patches and panels are of little interest to me though and I don’t understand their placement here.
The high-quality YKK zippers were smooth to open and close and had no issues over months of riding and wearing in various climates.
Comfort
The Sedici Corsa is a comfortable suit if not a little thick and is relatively easy to move about the bike as I was switching positions in the corners in the canyons. Considering the thick cowhide, it is to be expected in a budget suit and not a terrible issue once it’s broken in a bit.
To aid in mobility, it features reinforced 4-way stretch inserts at the inner arms and crotch, elasticated leather stretch panels at key fatigue points, and ergonomic 3D constructed knees with leather accordion stretch. High grip TPR inserts at the inner knees ensure a firm grip on the tank.
Depending on your bike and how you plan to ride, I’d still consider tank pads like the Tech Spec tank pads to increase the usefulness of the grippy material on the pants.
The Ventilation on the upper body is obvious and does an OK job of allowing some cooling airflow. In the chest area, there is also a small pocket that could fit a wallet and keys or something small but a large phone would not fit.
The Verdict: Is the Sedici Corsa Worth It?
The suit’s design, protection, and comfort features make it a top choice for racers looking for quality without breaking the bank. This budget choice is great for new riders to find out how far they’re going to take their riding or racing but there are issues and features that are lacking so keep that in mind when deciding if this is your starter suit or something you intend to keep for a long time.
If the latter, you might want to consider spending a little more to get a thinner leather, back protector pocket and depending on when you’re riding, better perforation as when you’re out for a spirited ride or day at the track, it’s quite a workout and you could find yourself overheating quickly.
Pros
- 1.2mm-1.3mm Race grade cowhide construction
- Fully removable antimicrobial moisture wicking mesh liner
- Double layer of cowhide covering full seat, hips, thighs and knees
- Aramid reinforcement at the forearms and elbows to resist abrasion and friction
Cons
- Thick and not as supple as higher spec suits’ leather
- No pocket for a back protector
- Having to add additional protection
Specs
- Manufacturer: Sedici
- Price (when tested): $599 USD
- Colors: Black, White/Red
- Sizes: 48 to 60
- Review Date: May to November 2023