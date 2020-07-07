Say Hello to the GasGas TXT GP Lineup

For Trials Riding Fun

GasGas is no joke when it comes to off-road motorcycles, which is probably why KTM bought the brand not that long ago. From there, KTM sold the enduro GasGas designs to Reiju. Needless to say, it’s been a wild year for the Spanish motorcycle company, and now the brand has put out its TXT GP trials bike lineup.

Much of the TXT GP lineup is similar to the other trials bikes available from GasGas. However, it’s worth noting that these are the first trials bikes that the company has put out since KTM took control of the brand. GasGas is known for its off-road bikes specifically it’s trials machines, so let’s hope these are as good if not better than bikes of the past.

All of the models are two-stroke machines with a single cylinder. The size of that cylinder varies. The bottom of the rung is a 125cc, next step up is a 125cc, then comes a 250cc, then a 280cc, and finally a 300cc. These new bikes are higher spec, which is customary for the TXT GP lineup. The bikes use high-quality, fully-adjustable 39mm Tech forks and fully-adjustable rear suspension. There’s also more carbon fiber throughout the motorcycle designed to make it lighter than ever before, according to Motociclismo. Overall, these look like great machines.