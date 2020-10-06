Rumors Swirl of a CB350 Cafe Racer

Honda Has a Winner

The new Honda CB350 H’ness that was revealed and is for the Indian market caused quite a stir when it was announced. Now, there are already rumors of Big Red doing a cafe racer version of the motorcycle.

This only makes sense. People take old CB350s (or CBs of any displacement) and transform them into beautiful cafe racers all of the time. It would be smart for Honda to build its own version of a cafe racer and offer it out to the masses.

The publication Gaadi Waadi said that it first heard of the possibility in an “exclusive report.” It positioned the Cafe Racer version of the bike as a sportier version of the motorcycle, though the engine would likely stay the same.

For those unfamiliar, Honda revealed a new CB350 H’ness recently. The motorcycle will take on Royal Enfield’s 350cc machines. Honda’s bike is offered with a 348cc single-cylinder engine rated at 20 horsepower and 22 lb-ft of torque. While the bike certainly looks the part and should be a viable alternative to Royal Enfield’s machine, it is more expensive, which is something Indian buyers will need to consider. Now, if only I could talk Honda into bringing the bike to the United States.