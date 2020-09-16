Royal Enfield Twins FT Competition Bike Looks Awesome

Off to the Flat Track Races

Royal Enfield has a machine for Johnny Lewis tor ride in competition. The bike was the result of a collaboration between Moto Anatomy, Harris Performance, Royal Enfield, and S&S Cycle. The motorcycle you see above is the finished bike and Royal Enfield has raced this new machine.

The bike managed to place 6th and 7th with Lewis behind the handlebars. This was the first time that Royal Enfield ever competed in American Flat Track competition in the Production Twins class.

“We had quite the journey to get to this point,” said Lewis. “We’ve been working consistently over the past six months to develop a competitive package for Royal Enfield. The latest iteration of the race bike was shipped over from India in pieces on Monday (September 07th) and we’ve been working around the clock to put it together.”

Lewis went on to say that the bike performed really well and that he and Royal Enfield have “a great foundation to build upon.” This is good news both for Lewis and for royal Enfield. The motorcycle is based on the INT650 and the Continental GT, and it’s safe to assume that if Royal Enfield keeps competing well in AFT, then it will sell more of its 650cc machines to the public.