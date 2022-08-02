Royal Enfield: New Double Teaser Could Mean a Double-Bike Debut

Royal Enfield has released not one, but two teasers leading up to their bike launch for this month in Bangkok, with an official reveal expected at 6 am on August 7th.

We knew RE had a reveal of some kind in mind, but new teaser twin adverts – combined with the dual hashtag situation (#AShotOfMotorcycling and #AShotOfAgility) has us expecting a slightly more…plural offering to the motorcycling community in a few days.

Let’s take a look at the teasers in question.

Royal Enfield Teaser #1: #AShotOfMotorcycling

Apart from absolutely NO visual skims whatsoever, what do we not love about a lil’ bit of nostalgia?

All casual feel-good vibes aside, the teaser shows a couple posing in front of a poster set that reads ‘Bullet Meri Jaan.’

The hints are further verified by images of Eicher Motors’ CEO, Siddhartha Lal, both of which seem to be taken from an original RE Bullet advert.

Does this mean we’re getting a new Bullet variant for RE’s fleet?

Royal Enfield Teaser #2: #AShotOfAgility

I think this particular sneak-peek speaks for itself – and Rideapart is certainly bang on the money when they point out RE’s emphasis on the mystery bike’s “ease of use in heavy traffic on crowded city streets, and timeless charm and appeal.”

With both an August 7th and an August 5 date flaunted (via a quote from RE’s social media reading ‘It’s been a while; see you on the 5th of August!’), perhaps we’ll need to keep a weather eye on both dates and stay on our toes…just in case.

We’ll keep you up-to-date with everything trickling down the proverbial pipeline; stay tuned via our newsletter and our shiny new webpage for better ease of access, and as ever – stay safe on the twisties.