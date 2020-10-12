Royal Enfield Launches the Himalayan in the Philippines

The Little RE Burro Finds a New Playground

The Royal Enfield Himalayan isn’t fast, and nor is it particularly sexy, but like a little burro, the bike just keeps plodding along and it’s easy to get along with. Royal Enfield has decided to take its little adventure workhorse to the Philippines for the 2021 model year.

Royal Enfield Philippines launched the bike at a virtual event, according to RideApart. This addition to the lineup there should help the company continue to expand in the region.

Both representatives from Royal Enfields Indian headquarters and Royal Enfield of the Philippines. They were there to highlight some of the new features that the Himalayan has for 2021, including switchable ABS, upgraded rear brake, and a slew of new colors.

All told, The Himalayan is better than it’s ever been. The bike is still the easy-to-love and not complicated machine that we’ve all come to expect, but it’s just better now.

Royal Enfield’s move to bring this to the Philippines is a smart one. The company has been focused on continuing to expand its reach around the globe. This move to add this bike to the Philippines’ market will only help that mission.