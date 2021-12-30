Rider and Four-Legged Best Friend Raise Over $200,000 for Charity 

“It All Happened By Fluke”

A man by the name of Sandy MacDonald is raising money for charity by showcasing his dogs’ love for the road – and with over $200,000 raised, he’s obviously hit a niche in everybody’s wallets.

The report from CBC states that “Winky” – MacDonald’s first four-legged friend to attend the two-wheeled excursions – was trained in 2006 from a young age to “ride in a small trailer…towed behind the motorcycle.”

The exercise obviously gained a lot of attention – with a face on a pooch like that, how could it not? – and MacDonald was eventually dropped the suggestion to start raising money for non-profit organizations and charities.

He decided to go for it, and both he and his companions haven’t looked back since.

MacDonald’s sponsored rides take the duo all over, especially Las Vegas, where “MacDonald watches boxing matches, and says Winky even met his namesake.”

Since the unfortunate passing of Winky, MacDonald’s second companion, Greb, has been putting an excellent ‘paw’ forward for the charities. CBC states that “Greb went for his first motorcycle ride when he was three months old. He’s been to Las Vegas twice, and has racked up almost 40,000 kilometres. He raises about $10,000 every ride.”

“Thank you everyone who had bought sponsored or donated to Winky and Greb’s Causes,” typed Sandy on his Facebook page.

“You all make it happen. Without you we couldn’t do it. Hopefully the coming year gives us a lot more miles to share with you as well as a few smiles .”

What a pair.

For more information, to attend a sponsored ride or to donate, be sure to hit up their social media platforms.

*All media sourced from CBC and MyMcMurray*