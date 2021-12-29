Revzilla: The Official ‘Dumb And Dumber’ Mini-Bike Road Trip, IRL

Don’t be fooled – despite what it looks, it takes a serious set of skills (and a rock-hard keester) to survive a bike road trip this….well, dumb.

Following the general theme of the hit flick ‘Dumb and Dumber’ (where Jim Carrey and Jeff Daniels trade their van for a teeny mini bike to ride 382 miles), Revzilla’s Ari Henning and Zack Courts suited up and completed the actual trip from Nebraska’s flat prairies to Aspen, Colorado, with their machine of choice boasting “a one-gallon fuel tank, no suspension, tiny five-inch wheels, and a top speed of only 30 MPH.”

My ass hurts just thinking about it.

Just look at the thing.

“Not only did the brakes suck,” we’re told by the report, “but the mini bike forced its pilot to go WOT, which is a pain on your wrists.”

“It also ran rich, shook so much the gas tank came loose, and chewed through its lawn mower tires.”

Best part about this shenanigan (and we’re not talking about the jerky)?

The numbers boasted by the flick were actually pretty close, believe it or not.

Here’s what was noted by the pair’s ride log:

“In the end, we logged 382 miles and burned seven gallons of gas; plus two and a half rear tires. In the major motion picture, Lloyd traded Harry’s van for the hog (straight up) and claimed to be able to get 70 mpg with the mini bike.”

“We averaged 54, with what was likely a larger engine and some poor tuning to start. Our most efficient tank was 62 mpg, so if you figure the ‘kid back in town’ had his jetting sorted for 5,000 feet of elevation, 70 mpg seems reasonable.”

