Revan’s New Helmet Camera Is Your New Motorcycle Dashcam and Blind Spot Monitor

A Handy Camera

The startup company Revan wants to make riding your motorcycle safer. It has a fancy new camera for your helmet that attached to the top of your helmet is includes a front-facing camera and a rear-facing camera. There’s also a battery pack that mounts at the back of the helmet and a handlebar-mounted control unit. You also get earphones and a microphone. Inside the helmet is a small head-up display. The system is designed to be installed on any full-face or open-face helmet.

As for the capabilities of the camera system, the camera records footage in front and behind the rider. It also works as a blind-spot monitor. It live-streams the footage to the HUD. All the footage is saved on a micro-SD card with a 64 GB capacity, though you can expand it up to 512 GB. Batteries allow for up to 12 hours of run-time between charges.

The system also allows for music streaming, taking phone calls, and allows riders to communicate with others in their group. The camera is synced with a smartphone app. Right now Revan has a Kickstarter campaign going. The helmet system is already at $81,558, which is well over the $30,000 goal. There are still 28 days to go. The most affordable option on the Kickstarter campaign is $699 for the dashcam. There are other options if you want to get more than one. The estimated ship date for the camera is December 2020.

Hopefully, at some point, we can get our hands on one of these for testing. It seems like a really good idea. It’s a lot of stuff hanging off the helmet, but it’s a good idea nonetheless.