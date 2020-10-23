Quin Design Brings New Colorway for Ghost Smart Helmet

Quin Design makes smart helmets that feature smart tech and even smarter construction. Today, we see the 2021 addition to Quin’s lineup – the Ghost Double Zero – expand its color options with this new lid.

Since the helmet itself features full carbon fiber construction, Quin design showcases its build quality by featuring a naked carbon fiber shell with ‘Battleship Grey’ logos adorning the lid.

Quin states this helmet was designed especially to be “clean in the wind, extremely quiet, plush and comfortable, manage extreme energy with its patented Conehead EPS liner, and offer a fit that would best accommodate a North American rider’s head”.

Not only does this helmet look sleek, but it’s also jam-packed with tech such as Quin’s patented crash detection system (Intelliquin), fully integrated coms system, and an SOS beacon (rider activated).

Despite all the tech that you would initially think would weigh the helmet down, the lid barely tips the scales coming in at a wicked 2.8lbs.

The helmet has an MSRP of $659.00 and if you’re interested in fully pledging your allegiance to the dark side you can buy the optional dark smoke shield for an extra $45.00.