Qatar MotoGP Cancelled Due to Coronavirus

Moto2 and Moto3 Will Still Happen

The MotoGP Class has been canceled at the Grand Prix of Qatar. According to Road Racing World, this is due to the travel restrictions brought by countries in response to the ongoing Coronavirus outbreak. This is mostly due to Italy. All passengers arriving at Doha on direct flights from Italy or anyone having been in Italy for the last two weeks will be put in quarantine for 14 days.

Because of the importance of various people from Italy, the MotoGP Class has been canceled at this particular event. However, it’s important to note that Moto2 and Moto3 classes were already in Qatar for official tests at the Losail International Circuit earlier in the week. Those classes will race March 6 and 8.

It’s unfortunate that MotoGP will be canceled, but it makes sense. The spread of the virus is a major health concern at this time, and events like the MotoGP will be difficult to hold if the outbreak continues. The schedule will likely be revised to adjust for this setback.