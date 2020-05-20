Piaggio Group Offers Two More Months of Warranty Coverage in Italy

Extensions Due to COVID-19

The COVID-9 pandemic has caused all sorts of problems worldwide, and Italy was particularly hit hard by the virus. Now things are slowly returning to normal, but there are still many things that will take some time. In the wake of all this, Piaggio Group—which owns brands like Piaggio, Vespa, and Moto Guzzi—has decided to offer two additional months of warranty coverage to owners in Italy, according to Motociclismo.

This two-month extension of the warranty will be for any vehicles from Piaggio Group’s brands that were registered in the country from 3/11/2018 to 1/5/2020. To qualify for the extension your bike has ti be in good standing and up to date in terms of maintenance. Obviously bikes that have missed maintenance due to the pandemic won’t be penalized. To activate the extension, owners will need to go online and download a coupon and contact the nearest dealer.

Piaggio Group isn’t the only company extending warranty programs in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. Previously, I reported that Royal Enfield, Yamaha, MV Agusta, and Ural also extended their warranty programs. I wouldn’t be surprised to see more of this kind of news pop up.