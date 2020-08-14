Piaggio Group Files Patents That Could be Aprilia Tuono 660

Is This the Baby-Tuono?

There have been plenty of rumors and speculation that Aprilia will come out with a Tuono 660, which actually makes plenty of sense. However, there hasn’t been too much concrete evidence for this new machine. Now, I have some. Check out the design patents sent to EUIPO and the New Zealand Intellectual Property Office (images shown above and below). They were spotted by RideApart.

The patent filings are unclear. The company just lists the vehicle as “a motorcycle”—very descriptive Piaggio. By looking at the images you can be fairly certain that this is the Tuono 660, which is going to be the naked version of the Aprilia RS 660 that the company has already revealed.

I’d say it’s only a matter of time before the model is officially revealed to the public. The images below show more or less a dull version of what appeared at EICMA last year, so if you saw that bike, then you have a pretty good idea of what’s coming in the probably near future. Get ready, because this is likely going to be a great bike.