Our Favorite Bucket-List Routes (And The Best Way to Get Your Motorcycle There)

Nothing beats the thrill of riding your motorcycle along some of the most iconic roads in the world. Whether it’s cruising the legendary Route 66, carving through the twists of Tail of the Dragon, or soaking up the coastal views on the Pacific Coast Highway, these bucket-list rides are unforgettable.

Karen Bristow, aka BikerKaz, went on a 1000-mile road trip back in 2022, and she can tell you first hand how amazing a long-distance bike adventure is.

Top Bucket-List Routes Worth Riding

There’s something special about hitting the open road on two wheels, feeling the rush of wind and the freedom that only a motorcycle can provide. Some rides, however, transcend the ordinary and become true bucket-list experiences.

These are the routes that offer more than just scenic beauty—they challenge your riding skills, immerse you in breathtaking landscapes, and create memories that last a lifetime. The journey to these iconic routes can be just as much of a challenge as the ride itself. Enjoy the twists, turns, and straightaways of some of the most legendary motorcycle roads in the world.

Here are five legendary routes worth checking out:

Route 66 (USA)

Credit: Roads by Porsche

Over 2,400 miles of Americana from Chicago to Santa Monica, passing through eight states with iconic roadside attractions, classic diners, and desert landscapes, Route 66 is a must-ride for anyone seeking a nostalgic slice of American history.

This legendary highway crosses eight states, offering an array of notable stops such as the Painted Desert in Arizona and the breathtaking views of the Grand Canyon.

Credit: Tiger Roads

Other notable landmarks include the Cadillac Ranch in Texas, the Petrified Forest National Park in Arizona, and countless vintage motels that capture the essence of old-school road trips.

With Route 66, riders can explore historic stretches of the highway and experience a true piece of American road history.

Pacific Coast Highway (USA)

Credit: GeoJango Maps

The Pacific Coast Highway, also known as Highway 1, stretches along the California coastline from San Francisco to Los Angeles, delivering some of the most breathtaking ocean views in the world.

Credit: Reddit

Highlights of this route include the towering cliffs of Big Sur, the striking views from Bixby Bridge, and the opportunity to witness marine life such as sea lions and migrating whales along the rugged coastline. The ever-changing landscape offers a perfect mix of curving mountain roads and open seaside stretches.

Tail of the Dragon (USA)

Credit: Reader’s Digest

This famed 11-mile stretch along the North Carolina-Tennessee border is renowned for its staggering 318 curves in just 11 miles through the Great Smoky Mountains, making it a favorite for thrill-seekers. The route is famous for its challenging twists and turns, scenic forest views, and the iconic “Tree of Shame,” adorned with parts from bikes that couldn’t conquer the Dragon.

Credit: The Asheville Citizen Times

The Tail of the Dragon is a rite of passage for thrill-seekers, offering hairpin turns, switchbacks, and elevation changes that keep riders fully engaged. The surrounding Great Smoky Mountains provide a lush, forested backdrop, while nearby scenic stops like Fontana Dam and the Cherohala Skyway offer stunning panoramic views for those who want to take a break from the intensity of the ride.

Blue Ridge Parkway (USA)

Credit: North Carolina History

Winding through the Appalachian Mountains for 469 miles, the Blue Ridge Parkway connects Virginia’s Shenandoah National Park with North Carolina’s Great Smoky Mountains National Park.

With a strict speed limit and no commercial traffic, this route is a dream for motorcyclists looking for a scenic, relaxed ride. Riders will enjoy breathtaking stops such as the Linn Cove Viaduct, the awe-inspiring peaks at Mount Mitchell (the highest point east of the Mississippi), and the vivid fall foliage in autumn.

Credit: RideApart

With miles of sweeping turns and stunning landscapes, this ride is truly an unforgettable experience.

Overseas Highway (USA)

Credit: OutdoorActive

Now, I know what you’re thinking and this route is NOT a straight race track.

Stretching 113 miles from Miami to Key West, this route takes you over stunning ocean bridges with endless sea views. Riders love the Seven Mile Bridge, the tropical scenery, and the laid-back island vibe that greets you at the end in Key West.

Credit: Fox News

Each of these routes offers unique landscapes, thrilling roads, and unforgettable experiences, making them perfect for any motorcycle enthusiast’s bucket list.

Why Ship Instead of Ride?

Ship your bike to one end of the country and ride your way back for the ultimate road trip.

Long highway stretches can be exhausting, and let’s be honest—highways aren’t always the most exciting places to ride. By shipping your bike, you can skip the mundane and jump straight into the thrilling part of your journey.

Save Time and Energy: Focus on the scenic rides you’ve dreamed of without fatigue from long highway stints.

Protect Your Bike: Avoid unnecessary wear and tear, so your ride’s in tip top shape when it gets to the destination.

Convenience: Ship your bike to your destination while you fly or drive, arriving fresh and ready to ride.

Kicking Off Your Journey? Consider Shipping

Depending on where you live, some of these routes might be more than a stone’s throw away, and getting your bike to the starting point can be a challenge.

Instead of racking up miles on highways just to get there, many riders are turning to motorcycle shipping services to make the most of their adventures.

There are trusted providers who specialize in motorcycle transport, ensuring secure handling and timely delivery so you can focus on the ride ahead. Most reputable companies recommend enclosed shipping for motorcycles but offer a variety of other options as well.

Cost-Effective and Convenient : Save time and effort by having your motorcycle delivered directly to your starting point instead of riding through long, monotonous stretches.

Enclosed and Open Transport Options : Choose the level of protection that best suits your bike, whether it’s an everyday cruiser or a high-performance machine.

Door-to-Door Delivery : Get your bike shipped right from your home to your destination, making the process seamless and stress-free.

For riders who value convenience and want to make this happen, consider using a car shipping quote calculator to get pricing options today.

Make Your Dream Ride Happen

A bucket-list motorcycle trip should be about adventure, not logistics. Ready to plan your next great ride? Find a vendor for reliable motorcycle transport and make your bucket-list trip a reality.