Ola Launches 5 Electric Motorcycles

Remember when Can-Am – masterminds behind the Ryker and a Powersport giant in our good industry – revealed their 2024 electric motorcycle lineup?

Well, Ola’s just pulled a twinsies and debuted their own fleet of zero-emission pleasure scoots for a purported 2025 date.

Anybody else feel like the coming years are going to bring about an explosion of electric offerings? Maybe it’s just me.

Anyways.

A sneak peek of the electric motorcycles that will soon be available from Ola. Media sourced from Youtube.

If you recall, these electric beasties have been incoming since EICMA of 2022 (via RideApart), with the machines originally set for a 2023 launch; fast forward a few delays, and we’ve got a sneak peek at five bikes – all of which have great potential to be dropped into international markets.

“All five motorcycles represent different segments that include a cafe racer, a cruiser, a scrambler, a naked, and an adventure-styled bike,” contributes IndiaTimes.

“The image revealed at the end of the video released today is but a faint idea of what can be expected.”

The move toward electric transportation also purportedly includes an announcement that Ola will soon be venturing into electric commercial markets, with Co-founder Bhavish Aggarwal commenting that “Ola’s two-wheeler business will soon start generating profits, which will be invested in the upcoming new products.”

Bottom line, Ola’s year-on-year sales growth shows they have the money to make a good thing happen; a whopping 1549.64 percent increase isn’t small dice – and we look forward to seeing how Ola plans on using the surplus of green to beef out this new fleet of electric motorcycles.

