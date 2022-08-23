Norton Motorcycles: New CCO Talks about the Future of Norton

Norton Motorcycles has big plans for the future – and judging from the results of a recent interview with the brand’s new CCO, it looks like the Birmingham-based bike brand is shouldering up next to Suzuki for a sustainable future.

According to Norton’s new Chief Commercial Officer, Christian Gladwell, racing is not on the roster – at all.

Instead, Top Speed tells us the lean is ‘exotica’ – but first, the brand will ‘notify its existing owners about its woes and start work to deliver on the unfulfilled orders.’

The Norton V4SV. Media sourced from Top Speed.

“We took [the V4SS prototype] back to the drawing board and completely re-engineered over 400 parts,” explains Gladwell.

“The reason we did that was because, frankly, it wasn’t up to our standards. We were also aware that it was now a six-year-old platform, and we wanted to get a product out there to say this is a motorcycle from our new ownership, look and feel the quality.”

Next, providing a luxury machine for an exquisite experience.

“Motorcycling is changing. In the ’90s and nineties, it was all about head down, arse up, ‘let’s go really fast’, and now it’s about, ‘let’s use this machine to express myself and explore.”

And in case you were wondering and didn’t read our last article on project ‘Zero Emission Norton’ – yes, a sustainable future with Norton means going electric.

The Norton V4SV. Media sourced from Top Speed.

“Electrification is going to be a fundamental part of this business. If you look at the macro figures for motorcycles of 500cc and above, it’s a dying business.”

“We’re looking to secure the future of this wonderful British company that we have the privilege to be guardians of, and that means striking a balance between acknowledging the past and being bold for the future.”

With the upcoming Commando 951 incubating in the Norton lab and EICMA around the corner, we can’t wait to see what the British bike brand brings to their people proper.

Be sure to stay tuned, drop a comment below letting us knwo what you think, and as ever – stay safe on the twisties.