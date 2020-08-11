Nexx has a New X.R2 Dark Division Carbon Helmet That Looks Cool

Blacked-Out and Ready-to-Go

The Nexx X.R2 helmet isn’t a new helmet, but the company does have a new version of this helmet. It’s called the X.R2 Dark Division Carbon helmet, and it’s a dark and very cool looking lid.

The helmet features a carbon fiber exterior shell that comes in two different sizes to cover all of the size range (2XS to 3XL). Three would be better, but two will do. The helmet also gets the Air Dynamic System that includes five air intakes and four exhaust vents. That should move air pretty well through the helmet.

Underneath the shell is a multi-density EPS that provides protection for your valuable skull and brain. Between you and the EPS is a fancy removable and washable CoolMax 3D lining. Nexx also added the Ergo Padding System, which makes a helmet fit really nicely. There are speaker pockets in there, too so you can add a Bluetooth communicator if you’d like to.

Additional features include a removable chin curtain, breath guard, a FastShot quick swap visor system, and an anti-scratch and anti-fogging face shield. The price isn’t cheap, so get ready to pony up some big bucks for this carbon fiber helmet. Nexx put the price tag at $599.95.