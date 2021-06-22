New Details On Harley Davidson’s Mystery Bike Via July Event

Harley Davidson has just revealed their new virtual launch experience – and it looks like they have a new bike on their hands to pan out to the populace.

According to a report from Motorcycle.com, the new mid-season motorcycle reveal, dubbed “Evolution To Revolution,” will be held July 13, 2021, at 10:00 CDT, with availability to sign up for the event on their website.

One of the more exciting features of this new mystery bike is that it will be the second Harley Davidson motorcycle to house the all-new Revolution Max Powertrain, complete with a nifty 150hp and 1250cc of juice.

Whether this ‘sports segment’ bike is the same that Harley Davidson recently registered under the christened name of ‘The Nightster’ with the European Union Intellectual Property Office is left to be seen.

Many are also calling out the huge similarity between the photo released of the mystery bike’s engine and a previous image of Harley Davidson’s custom 1250 prototype.

Whichever it is, it’ll be a speedy addition to a fast-growing showroom.

Jochen Zeitz, chairman, president, and CEO Harley-Davidson, has said in a statement: “Following the successful launch of our first adventure touring motorcycle, the Pan America, we are excited to reveal another all-new motorcycle, built on the Revolution Max platform in the sports segment, showcasing unmatched Harley-Davidson technology, performance, and style.”

The virtual event will have more details on the new bike and key presentations from HOG experts, technicians, and riders.

For more information on all things Harley, check out the following archives at WebBikeWorld.