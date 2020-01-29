MV Agusta to Add a New Engine and a New Model

A 950cc Engine and an Adventure Bike

MV Agusta’s CEO Timur Sardarov has some big plans for the brand. He wants to help the company expand and has been making moves to make that happen. One of the things he recently discussed with the Italian motorcycle publication Motociclismo was the possibility of an adventure bike and a new 950 engine.

The would add some serious variety to the MV Agusta lineup. Right now the closest thing MV Agusta has to an adventure bike is the Turismo Veloce (pictured above). That sport-touring machine is long-legged and ready for action, and I’d assume the company will use some of the things from that bike on the ADV model.

As for a 950 engine, there isn’t much said about it other than the fact that Sardarov confirms the company is working on it. The two items were discussed close together so I want to say the 950 will be on the ADV bike, but I can’t say so for sure.

MV Agusta isn’t just looking at those two things for the future. The company has other plans that have come out previously, including expanding its lineup on the lower end of the displacement spectrum thanks to a partnership with Chinese company Loncin. MV Agusta also plans to bring back the Cagiva brand, further expanding its reach.