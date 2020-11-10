MV Agusta Is Coming With New Bikes, Including Electric Ones

Plenty More Coming from MV Agusta

The CEO of MV Agusta, Timur Sardarov, got a little loose-lipped with Bike Social recently in an interview and chatted quite a bit about the future for the company.

Sardarov said the pandemic disrupted production of the company’s motorcycles and it’s still fighting to gain back the ground but that everyone is working now at full capacity and in “good spirits.”

More interestingly, he said that the company is working on expanding its lineup. This includes middleweight motorcycles, adventure bikes and electric urban mobility machines. The company is also working to overhaul its 950 platform and update the 800 to Euro 5 standards as well as build a 500cc platform.

“We are also moving towards becoming a mobility company rather than just a motorcycle company because we have a new DNA in which mobility is becoming more important,” he told the publication.

When it comes to electric bikes, MV Agusta is looking at finding a way to strike a perfect balance between performance and everyday usability. Sardarov said that they could build a bike with 250 hp, but the rider wouldn’t be able to use that power much, and he’s more interested in building something the rider can really use.

There’s no deadline or release date for these new models. That said, Sardarov said the Euro 5 compliant models should come in 2021, and that means pretty much the whole range of motorcycles will be new.