Deals We Love This Week: Motorcycle Gloves Over 30% Off

You should always wear gloves when riding—but with cooler temperatures and greater windchill on the way in the coming weeks, covering your hands is an absolute must.

Fortunately, select motorcycle gloves are over 30% off—see our favourites below.

Men’s Motorcycle Gloves Over 30% Off

BILT Sprint Gloves

Regular Price: $49.99, Sale Price: $34.99 (30% Off)

These short cuff gloves sport an aggressive profile, and are ideal for riding during clearer and warmer days. Vented TPR knuckle and finger sliders give you plenty of ventilation, and full leather construction with suede-reinforced palm overlays provides excellent abrasion resistance.

BMW EnduroGuard 2-in-1 Gore-Tex Gloves



Regular Price: $229.00, Sale Price: $149.00 (35% Off)

Gore Tex’s 2-in-1 technology makes these gloves ideal for use in a wide range of temperatures and conditions. Use the Grip chamber to experience enhanced tactile feedback during warmer weather, or the waterproof and windproof Proof chamber to keep your hands comfortable when it’s wet or windy outside.

Klim Elite Gloves



Regular Price: $249.99, Sale Price: $143.99 (42% Off)

Durable, warm, and packed with features, these long cuff gloves offer Gore Tex construction with 3M Insulate Platinum Insulation. They’re waterproof, they come with 3M Scotchlite reflective portions, and they’ll protect your hands with 3D silicon floating knuckle protection under their ceramic print fabric. You might just be able to ride all year with these on your hands.

Women’s Motorcycle Gloves Over 30% Off

BILT Sprint Gloves

Regular Price: $49.99, Sale Price: $34.99 (30% Off)

The women’s version of the BILT Sprint Gloves offers versatile protection for city rides, track days, and even races—with thermo-set molded airflow knuckles and suede overlays on a full leather palm. These gloves are designed to hug your hands as you ride, providing aerodynamics without sacrificing comfort or safety.

Spidi G-Flash Gloves

Regular Price: $39.90, Sale Price: $27.93 (30% Off)

These textile gloves are designed for riding in warmer climates, but they’ll be exceptionally comfortable during your summer rides—thanks to their vented inserts and Clarino microfiber construction.

Spidi Charm Gloves

Regular Price: $89.90, Sale Price: $62.93 (30% Off)

Perfect for city riding or short-range touring, these light and soft leather gloves use Keramide fibre to reinforce the palms for exceptional abrasion resistance. They also feature Powertech shield knuckle protectors and double layers of leather over the sides of each pinky finger.

