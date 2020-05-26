Motorcycle Filmmaker Gaurav Jani Dies

A Blow to the Motorcycling Community

If you haven’t heard of Gaurav Jani, you’ve missed out on some fantastic motorcycle films including Riding Solo to the Top of the World and One Crazy Ride. Gaurav passed away on May 24 due to organ failure due to infection, according to RideApart.

For those of you who haven’t seen Riding Solo to the top of the World, it’s one of the best adventure motorcycle documentaries out there. The 94-minute documentary shows him riding through the territory of Ladakh, India. He rides his motorcycle up through the Himalayas. He shot everything himself and loaded down his Royal Enfield 350 Bullet to make it happen. The film was well-received and came out in 2006.

In 2009, he released One Crazy Ride, which was an adventure riding film based in India about another route through the Himalayas. It was about a group this time. It was Gaurav and four other members of the 60 KPH Motorcycle Travel Club India. He founded the group. They traveled from Tawang to Dong.

The films showed how difficult the terrain was, but both were more about self-discovery along the way. His efforts helped increase the popularity of adventure riding and motorcycle filmmaking. He was an important person to the motorcycling community as a whole and he will be missed.