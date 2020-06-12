MotoGP has a New 2020 Racing Schedule

It All Starts in July

COVID-19 threw a wrench in MotoGP and other sports calendars, but now MotoGP has a schedule and plans to resume racing. The revised schedule will start on July 19, 2020. There are 13 confirmed races and four more pending.

Moto2 and Moto3 competed in Qatar in March, but that was it. Quarantines put in place kept racing from continuing beyond that. It was unclear what was going to happen, and there was talk that the season would be scrapped. However, this new schedule should put those fears to rest.

There will be a lot of racing in a fairly short period of time. July will see two races in Jerez and then it’s off to Europe until November 15. To help keep the risk of COVID-19 spread as low as possible, some tracks will see two race weekends in a row. It cuts down on travel, which is good for both the spread of the virus and for travel budgets of the racing teams. Teams are strapped right now, so this is a smart move.

The last four races have yet to be announced, and the dates will be clarified before July 31. Right now they’re listed at Circuit of The Americas, Termas de Rio Hondo, Chang International Circuit, and Sepang International Circuit. The dates are unclear.