MotoAmerica to Allow Betting on Races in 2024

MotoAmerica has just partnered up with ALT Sports Data and signed an “Exclusive Global Sports Betting Data Rights Agreement.”

In plain speak, fans can, as of the 2024 season, bet on their favorite MotoAmerica motorcycle series, including Superbike, Stock 1000, Supersport, Twins Cup, Junior Cup, and Mini Cup.

This is, officially, the first time that a U.S.-based motorcycle sport will provide betting services to fans – the first time in U.S. two-wheeled history, in fact, with the move labeled by MotoAmerica’s press release (published to Roadracing World) as “a significant milestone in the sports industry.”

The sentiments and excitement are both echoed in statements made by MotoAmerica’s COO and ALT Sports Data’s CMO:

We know that this exclusive partnership with ALT Sports Data will transform the way fans around the world engage with our series and offer a more immersive experience for them than ever.” “Sports betting continues to grow on a global scale, our fans have been looking for an opportunity to wager on races, and now’s the perfect time for MotoAmerica to enter this industry, as the series is also experiencing positive growth.” – Chuck Aksland, Co-Founder and COO of MotoAmerica

It’s our mission to drive more commerce around the sports we watch and love. As the official data partner of MotoAmerica… we are opening the door for a new and highly-engaged audience to engage with the sport.” “Legal sports betting offers a new point of connection to these iconic sports, their world-class athletes, and their global communities. And that translates to more fans and greater engagement.” – Todd Ballard, Co-Founder & CMO, ALT Sports Data ( MotoAmerica )

According to the release, options will include pre-event markets and in-race odds (the two that we’re used to)… and in case you’re worried about the ethical ramifications, MotoAmerica leaves behind the following little anecdote:

This partnership will uphold the highest standards of data accuracy and security, and through this collaboration, MotoAmerica looks to capitalize on the growing popularity of the series while ensuring a safe, secure, and entertaining betting experience for its fans around the world.” – MotoAmerica

What do you think of MotoAmerica X ALT Sports Data’s up-and-coming betting services?