MotoAmerica: 2022 Pit Lane Challenge to Include $16,000 Purse

We’ve just had news that MotoAmerica will be hosting this year’s Pit Stop Challenge, guaranteeing grins across the stadium (and also pointing a very clear finger at who will have the advantage in anticipation of Victory Lane).

That’s not all – the report from Motorcycle.com tells us that an eye-watering $16,000 USD will be up for grabs to any team that can boast the fastest pit stop, with the antics taking place 4:45pm on Friday, March 11th – a scant day before the conclusion of the Daytona 200.

“I think the Pit Lane Challenge will be a lot of fun to watch,” says MotoAmerica’s COO, Chuck Aksland.

“Pit stops in the Daytona 200 are an integral part of the race and can certainly determine the outcome. It’s definitely a pressure situation at the highest level. The Pit Stop Challenge adds another element to the weekend.”

“We appreciate the support from the companies that are providing the purse for this event, and we look forward to finding out who claims the honor of Pit Stop Challenge Champion for 2022.”

*Media sourced from RRW, Motorcycle.com, and CycleNews*