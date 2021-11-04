MotoAmerica 2022 & 2023 To Be Sponsored By AutoParts4Less.com

A digital marketplace previously only associated with NASCAR has decided to venture into the motorcycle racing world – and according to MarketScreener, AutoParts4Less.com will be MotoAmerica’s first Title Sponsor.

Described by MarketScreener as “a marketplace that is driven by buyers who want more value and seek an easy to use one-stop-shop for all their auto parts needs, [where] buyers can not only purchase parts, but installation for those parts as well while having a wide variety of sellers to choose from.” the digital marketplace has used their LiftKids4Less.com handle to be an event patron for NASCAR, even going so far as to fund a NASCAR Xfinity Series under their brand label.

“Our team has always been huge fans of motorsports, it’s heavily ingrained in our company culture,” states Christopher Davenport, President of Auto Parts 4Less.

“The community is like no other and was a huge reason why we have been involved in NASCAR and now MotoAmerica. Our platform was built by enthusiasts for enthusiasts, these are our roots.”

“We’re excited to bring a new sponsor from outside our industry to MotoAmerica with Auto Parts 4Less,” adds MotoAmerica President Wayne Rainey.

“This is an important partnership for our series as it marks the first time in our history that we will start our season with a title sponsor, and it really shows how far we have come in our seven years. This Auto Parts 4Less sponsorship will further our exposure and increase our already rapidly growing numbers as we continue to build our championship. The title sponsorship also makes a lot of sense for Auto Parts 4Less as our fans will become their customers, and together we can continue the growth we have experienced.”

“We’re excited to welcome the 4Less Group to the MotoAmerica family, and we can’t wait to get the 2022 season started and get this partnership rolling on track.”

The reason for choosing AutoParts4Less was a simple one, according to the report.

“Race fans tend to have a stronger relationship with their vehicles, especially when it comes to serving or tuning,” admits Jeff Nasi, Senior Vice President of Sales and Marketing, and Steve Jugan, Vice President of Business Development & Partnerships.

“That passion is what we love most about racing fans. Autoparts4less.com offers an advanced experience for those individuals who like to get their hands dirty and work on their vehicles so leveraging MotoAmerica to bring further market awareness to Auto Parts 4Less was an easy choice.”

And on the flip side, the digital marketplace will be a wee bit the better off for the exposure of backing such a popular series. Tim Armes, Chairman of the Board for AutoParts4Less, couldn’t agree more, stating that, “our market analysts show motorcyclists rank high for multiple-vehicle ownership, which was a huge draw for us as our website addresses nearly all motorized markets. We are looking forward to an exciting year of racing and business and are thrilled to be able to support this great sport.”

Our best to this most recent partnership, and looking forward to seeing what is in store for MotoAmerica’s future; in the meantime, be sure to brush up on other topics relating to MotoAmerica and, as always, stay safe on the twisties.