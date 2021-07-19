Moto Guzzi Experience Expands To The USA For 2021

The Moto Guzzi Experience is coming to the USA – and they intend to bring you along for the ride.

For those of you who don’t know, Moto Guzzi is an Italian company that started in 1921 and currently stands strong as Europe’s longest-running motorcycle manufacturers.

They were also, surprisingly, responsible for the world’s first motorcycle wind tunnel and eight-cylinder engine.

Today, their passion for two-wheeled machines is as fresh as ever – and they’re raring to get riders on bikes worldwide for some seriously fantastic adventures.

As seen in last year’s Moto Guzzi Experience in the video above, the event is typically held in an area of the Central Hemisphere, with a series of tours exploring as possible.

This year, there are six tours hosted in Europe, with riders choosing between Tuscany, Sardinia, the Dolomites, the Balkans, Tunisia, and a great trip to Nordkapp, following in the tire tracks of Giuseppe Guzzi himself, riding the Moto Guzzi GT 500 Norge.

For those of us who cannot use our passports freely, Moto Guzzi is now offering three tours in America.

The first tour labeled the “Big Sky Tour” will be running from September 9-13 and will traverse some of Montana and Wyoming’s most iconic landscapes, including Yellowstone National Park, Gallatin National Forest, Big Sky, and more.

The second, christened “Ozarks,” will be running from September 23-27 and boasts a round trip of over 700 miles through Southern Missouri and Northern Arkansas.

The third trip, “California Coastal,” will run from October 7-11, and finish the trifecta of tours with a scenic galivant about California’s coasts, mountains, and national forests.

To make the memories even sweeter, the Moto Guzzi Experience package includes a full board with select meals, alongside the fuel coverage and general wear and tear of motorbikes.

All riders will have access to Moto Guzzi bikes, including the all-new classic travel enduro Moto Guzzi V85 TT – though it is yet unclear if this bike will also be offered in the USA tour branch.

A rather nice perk of joining the Moto Guzzi Experience: Should any rider fall in love with the Moto Guzzi, the Italian manufacturers will credit the trip price against the purchase invoice of a brand-new Moto Guzzi V85 TT.

Saddle up and head over to Moto Guzzi’s website for more information.