Moto Guzzi Has Three Special Editions To Celebrate Centennial Heritage

One Hundred Years

2021 is a very special year for the Moto Guzzi brand; the company is celebrating their centennial year (100th anniversary as a company) and as a result, have a ton of special edition motorcycles coming down the pipes for Guzzi enthusiasts to fight over. 100 years in any business is no small feat, so Moto Guzzi decided it would be appropriate to celebrate the best way that they know how… New bikes!

Unfortunately with COVID-19 still lurking it’s head on a global scale, the Italian manufacturer will be unable to hold any office parties or events for enthusiasts until further notice, so hopefully, these special edition motorcycles are enough to quench the thirst for celebration.

All three motorcycles – The 2021 V85 TT, V9, and V7 will all come in a special Centennial colorway option this year. The bikes are decorated with matte gunmetal silver tanks and feature slight matte green accenting on the fenders and side panels along with a chocolate brown seat. Moto Guzzi derived this colorway from their 1955 Otto Cilindri race bike.

These motorcycle models will come in limited quantities – so get em’ while they’re hot – but Guzzi has yet to release any information regarding pricing or availability at this time. Happy 100th birthday, Moto Guzzi!