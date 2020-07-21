Mosko Moto Announces New Woodsman Enduro Pant

Get Your Adventure Pants On

Mosko Moto has a new enduro pant called the Woodsman that is designed for adventure riders who do a bit of everything. The pants feature Schoeller waterproof breathable material over the knees and the seat. There’s also a DWR coated nylon oxford upper construction.

When things get hot, there are four mesh-lined vents for airflow to help keep you as cool as possible. The pants also feature an inside-the-boot design. There’s also plenty of stretch materials in key areas to provide you with the mobility you need when taking on the trails.

Mosko Moto actually calls the Woodsman the 90 percent pant. Why? Because the company says it can be worn 90 percent of the time. Here’s a full breakdown of the details for the Woodsman:

Hybrid material construction

Durable Stretch Nylon Fabrics

In-The-Boot Design

4 Mesh Lined Vents with Flow thru Venting

2 Hand Pocket, 2 Cargo Pockets with Internal Phone/accessories sleeve

Adjustable Waist

Articulated Fit, cut to go over armor

Full-Length Inseam to avoid that Moto Capri look

Bonded low-profile hem to reduce bunching in boot

YKK Zippers

High-performance DWR (Durable Water Repellent)

Two colorways: Tamarack & Canyon

The MSRP on these is $299 and sizes 30-40 with tall sizes 32-36. Mosko Moto has offered to send us some of these to review, so Jim will probably get his hands on them and do what he loves to do.