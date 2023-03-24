Mo’Cycle Airbag Pants Win Traffic Safety Innovation Award

France’s government has just bestowed a novel Traffic Safety Innovation Award on the world’s first commercially available motorcycle airbag jeans – and to say Mo’Cycle is excited is the understatement of the year.

For reference, Mo’Cycle’s neat pant number started coming up in our feed around Q1 of last year, with the company lauding their airbag pants as crash-tested and approved as of 2021.

The Mo’Cycle Airbag Jeans. Media sourced from Mo’Cycle.

Fast forward to 2023, and despite successes like air time on both “The Drew Barrymore Show” and “The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon,” delays had taken over the production schedule.

Now, the company’s back on track and adding another feather to the proverbial hat, thanks to le Gouvernement Français.

Moses Shahrivar with the Mo’Cycle Airbag Jeans. Media sourced from Mo’Cycle.

“Woohoo – we just won the Traffic Safety Innovation Award in Paris, France – an award given out by the French government!,” celebrates founder Moses Shahrivar in the brand’s recent coverage release.

“From day one, our number one goal has been to save lives on the road – and we’re just getting started. Receiving this award is a huge honour, and a great indicator that we’re on the right track! Thank you all for getting us here, we couldn’t have done it without your support!”

With the pants soon reaching completion of their IndieGogo campaign (and the founder himself offering up his number for people to contact with questions and the opportunity to save on CO2 canisters), we’ve got fingers crossed that the world’s first commercially available motorcycle pants will soon be made available to the public.