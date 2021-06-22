MIC ‘Ride With Us’ Program Gets “New Riders, Riding More”

On June 21st, the Motorcycle Industry Council (MIC) launched their first market expansion program, christened “Ride With Us.”

According to a report from MIC, this multi-faceted program has a single goal: To get ‘more riders, riding more.’

Because of this goal, MIC is also offering a 45-minute ride experience for those who have never been in the riders’ seat – a cool feature that was beta-tested at Comoto’s three-day Get On! Moto Fest, back in May.

Erik Pritchard, president and CEO of the MIC has said in a statement: “While we were navigating the coronavirus, we also were working hard to prepare for the post-pandemic environment.”

“Our preparation included a number of initiatives tied to each phase of the new rider journey – Inspire, Explore, Engage, and Integrate – as well as bringing on new talent and supporting new-rider education initiatives.”

“Ride With Us is purposefully being launched within the first post-coronavirus riding season, and we will be rolling out various tools and campaign elements to help grow the industry. We also will be announcing the Vice President of Market Expansion to execute the expansion strategy.”

Paul Vitrano, chairman of the Motorcycle Industry Council Board of Directors, also has words about the amazing work MIC is doing for the motorcycle community.

“We urge all industry stakeholders to rally around this initiative as it rolls out to support people at every stage of their journey to becoming a lifelong rider.”

For more information on motorcycle riding stats, visit MotorBikeWriter.