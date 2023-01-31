Mecum’s Strap Tank is Most Expensive H-D Motorcycle Ever Auctioned

What, in your mind, is the most amount of money somebody has bid to successfully win a motorcycle?

$500,000?

$750k?

If you guessed over the six-digit spectrum, you’d be right – and thanks to a bit of recent action at Mecum auctions, we’ve got a contender that nearly beat that, landing the title of “most expensive Harley-Davidson ever sold.”

Any guesses as to what kind of bike is inciting such attention?

A Harley-Davdison strap tank that sold at Mecum auctions for $850k. Media sourced from VisorDown.

Meet Harley-Davidson’s Strap Tank model; in the past, Throttle Extreme tells us that a similar sibling sold for a record-setting hammer price of $650,000, earning her the title of ‘Mona Lisa of Harley-Davidsons.’

Today, that legacy has been expanded with a fantastic $850,000 winning bid (which equates to $935,000 once auction fees are included, according to Simon Hancocks from VisorDown).

With the world’s most expensive winning motorcycle bid currently logged at $929,00 for a Vincent Black Lightning, goodness knows there’s room for inflation in the auction house – and if you ever find yourself a strap tank, be good to her and get her tuned up… you never know how much they’ll sell for.

Have you ever bought a bike at auction? What make and model, and why?

