LiteLok Core Moto: The Motorcycle Security That Won the 2021 Red Dot Design Awards

We’ve covered a lot when it comes to motorcycle security.

From the lightweight Xena XX10 Disk Lock Alarm (we highly recommend these as long as you don’t forget they’re on the bloody disc), to the more traditional chain-method involving the Squire Motorcycle Lock and Chain, there’s a lot out there that’s been designed (or at the very least advertised) to keep your bike safe and right where you put it last.

We like it when our bikes don’t grow legs and walk away, which is why we are covering the new kid on the lock block: The LiteLok Core Moto.

We chose this beauty because he’s apparently recently won the Red Dot Design Award 2021 for “perfectly meeting the requirements for a security lock that is simultaneously lightweight while offering the most effective protection possible against theft,” according to the report from MCN.

That’s hard to do for a motorcycle lock – especially considering the great lengths burglars go through to try to saw through the things, combined with the fact that ‘lightweight’ doesn’t easily come with strength.

The new Core Moto lock, we’re told, “uses a Boaflexicore Plus strap with multiple layered protection, braided outer sleeve, plant-based polymer shock absorbent layer, hardened aerospace grade steel exoskeleton and high-tensile steel core.”

As if all that weren’t enough, this little unit has somehow also bagged a Sold Secure Motorcycle Gold rating and “meets the ‘Police Preferred Specification’ of Secured by Design.”

Suffice it to say we’re eager to get our hands on this thing…maybe we can convince Jimbo to try it out.

The LiteLok Core Moto may be a cinch to use, but it’s a bit heavier on the wallet: Expect to part with at least $209.99 USD for the 125cm version, with the price upping to $249.99 USD when purchasing the 150cm version.

Do you use a lock? We have even-keeled answers over here, so we’re curious to hear your answers.

Be sure to hit up other recent stories from our archives to keep you warm and fuzzy on this, the very last of days for 2021. We here at wBW wish you a brilliant 2022, and as always – stay safe on the twisties.

*All media sourced from MCN and LiteLok’s official website*