Langen’s New Two-Stroke Will Be At Motorcycle Live

Brit-based bike brand Langen’s got a surprise in store for UK’s largest motorcycle show, the up-and-coming Motorcycle Live – and if we’ve got it right, we may very well be looking at two new limited edition machines for the upcoming season.

When Langen’s first two-stroke debuted in September 2020 at the Salon Privé Concours d’Elégance, her unique heart took the world by storm. Born as a side project in the Ferrari factory, the first version of the V-Twin was “realised in 2014 by Vincenzo Mattia as a brutal GP race engine delivering 95bhp” (via Langen).

Langen’s new Two-Stroke, which will be premiered at Motorcycle Live tomorrow, November 19th! Media sourced from Visordown, as well as Langen’s Facebook page*

Today, that same legacy – literally christened ‘Two-Stroke’ – is carried forward into a patented fuel injection and ECU controlled lubrication system, rendering amazing pull throughout the rev range and brilliant handling at higher speeds.

Oh – and we’re told she smells amazing, too.

Now fingers crossed to see if the bikes being premiered by Langen tomorrow will be turned on for that heavenly scent!

“The whole team at Langen are excited to hand over the first two bikes,” enthuses Christofer Ratcliffe Founder and CEO of Lange in a report from VisorDown.

“Like all automotive businesses we have had our own issues with components and supply-chain and coupled with COVID-19 this moment has been a long time in the making; however the best things come to those that wait and our first customers cannot wait to throw a leg over these bikes and reap the rewards of the hundreds of man hours that have gone in to each machine – they are now ready to be enjoyed.”

“Danny Webb, the former Grand Prix racer and final ever pole sitter in the 125cc World Championship, will also be at the show to give his account of how the Langen Two Stroke performs on track,” adds a report from Visordown.

