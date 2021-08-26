Ladies In Leather Third Annual Ride and Rally Scheduled For September

Ladies in Leather (LiL) is hosting their third annual parade and rally – and female unity within the freedom of the ride has never been stronger.

According to PRNewsWire, the event will run from September 9-12 and will be hosted by none other than College Station’s ‘The Ranch Harley Davidson’ in Texas.

The description? That this event represents women from over 30 states, that they expect a turnout of all makes and models of bikes (yes, we’re looking at you, Kawasaki), and that they welcome all women, period.

When asked to explain the reason for LiL, the organization explains that “sure, we’re all women. But beneath the surface, it is so much more than that. We are wives, daughters, mothers, and sisters. We are caregivers, nurturers, and providers of endless love and affection. We are homemakers and business professionals. We are divorcees and retirees, and some of us are wandering women, just trying to find our place in this world.”

“We are all diverse – like a giant quilt woven with a million different fabrics. We share an unspoken bond with one another, and it is a feeling that can’t be taught or learned but must be experienced. This is why the LiL Parade and Rally is our weekend.”

“It is our time to forget about our jobs and duties as women and just enjoy something simpler. When we throw our legs over that bike, we become one entity. We are sisters in the wind – we are Lady Riders!”

The Ladies in Leather has a busy roster set up for the weekend, including the following:

Wrenching with Rocky

A hands-on bike workshop for all skill levels.

Slow Speed Maneuvers with Penni & Lori

Biking lessons; class sizes limited.

Comedy Hypnosis Show – Gary Michaels

*To be held in LiL “After Dark” Nightclub.

Friday 7:30PM

Saturday 7:30PM

Bad Girl 24/7 – Dr. Saint James Limoges

Meet & Greets:

Friday 5–7 p.m. @ Bad Girl booth

Saturday 6 p.m. in the LiL Bad Girl Theatre.

LiL “After Dark” Nightclub

Featuring DJ Krys Locke, Piper Daily performing “Mistress.”

Friday: 9 p.m. to midnight

Saturday: 9 p.m. to midnight

LiL Outdoor Stage

Performances by DJ Catalina, “Sweet Pain Rocks,” and the “Johnny Riley Band.”

Other Events Scheduled

9/11 Memorial Light Tribute

Ladies Bike Games

Ladies Loud Pipes Contest

Bike Wash

Want to be on the list? Chuck over $50 for a weekend pass and $30 for a one-day Saturday parade pass (available only at the gate) – but make sure to register online at LiL’s website to get the best-priced tickets!

Stay saucy, and make sure to take those twisties with a bit of extra juice for us!