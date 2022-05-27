KTM’s World Adventure Week Starts July 4th

KTM’s World Adventure Week (WAW)is just around the corner, with the challenge of riding 1,000km in a single week.

The goal? To be one of the precious few to ‘live a once in a lifetime KTM experience’ – and that experience will purportedly involve testing brand new KTM machinery out in an adventure-focused setting.

We gusta.

A KTM Adventure bike in the bid to complete 1,000km for the KTM World Adventure Week Challenge. Photo courtesy of Top Speed.

Pack your panniers and point somewhere on the map to start your scoot of choice; we’ll give you a head start with a list of the daily challenges required in the challenge:

KTM’s 2022 WORLD ADVENTURE WEEK Daily Challenges:

July 4th: Complete a ride and share it using #theworldadventureweek

July 5th: Ride through an altitude of 890 m

July 6th: Visit a KTM dealer and post a picture on social media

July 7th: Complete a total elevation gain of 1290 m

July 8th: Get at least five rides tracked Monday to Friday

July 9th: Ride 390 km in one go (+ or – 15 km)

July 10th: Complete a Pack Ride with at least two friends

Two KTM Machines enjoying the view and planning the next stage of the 1,000km challenge for KTM’s World Adventure Week. Photo courtesy of Rider Magazine.

“The first five finalists drawn will win a VIP and all expenses paid invitation to join a pure KTM riding activity, where they will get to test the next generation of KTM ADVENTURE machinery in pure Adventure conditions,” states Superbike News.

“The special event will take place in Europe and during the second half of the year. A sixth and final spot will be given to the rider with the greatest number of kilometers completed during the week.”

A KTM rider prepping mentally for the next stage of their 1,000km WAW challenge. Photo courtesy of KTM Blog.

Regardless, anybody that completes the 1,000km (or more) for WAW will purportedly get a personalized reward from the brand herself – you’ve got precious little to lose, and so much to gain in the camaraderie that an event like this inspires.

Two KTM Adventure models gunning through their 1,000km challenge for the World Adventure Week. Photo courtesy of Top Speed.

For more information, be sure to reach out to WAW’s official webpage; should you want to get a head start on the process for the competition, the report also tells us you can ‘download the RISER app, accept THE WORLD ADVENTURE WEEK in the Upcoming Challenges section and start recording your daily rides.’

WAW’s advert for their challenge, which is in collaboration with the RISER app. Photo courtesy of Rider Magazine.

Keep checking back here at wBW – we’ll post as the updates come down the pipeline. Drop a comment below letting us know what you think, and as ever – stay safe on the twisties.